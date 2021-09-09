Mobile first responders host 9/11 remembrance ceremony, honor local fallen firefighters

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – First responders in Mobile came together on Thursday morning for a remembrance ceremony for 9/11, to honor and pay tribute to those who gave their all nearly 20 years ago.

The ceremony, hosted by Mobile Memorial Gardens, was also meant to honor local fallen firefighters.

“My son, Charles Joshua Hine, was a firefighter for Elberta. And he passed away two months ago,” said Rhonda Hines, who attended the ceremony.

Loved ones of fallen fighters, like Hines, received roses at the ceremony as a tribute to their service to our community.

The ceremony honored local fallen fighters that passed away in the last two years since there wasn’t a ceremony last year due to COVID-19.

Families were appreciative of the support and local first responders said it’s the least they can do, especially during this time of year when they come together to pay tribute to firefighters.

“I think that we have to continue to remember the sacrifices that a lot of people have made including those that are in the military and first responders around the world. The fact that all of us are doing what we are doing to continue to make the place we live a better place,” said Lawrence Battiste, the Public Safety Director.

Mobile Memorial Gardens regularly hosts events honoring first responders and their service to the community.