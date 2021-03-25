Mobile firm expanding, adding jobs

Mobile County

Myer Marine Services will hire 50 additional people after expansion

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

Radar

Today's Forecast

Download the WKRG News 5 Weather APP

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Myer Marine Services announced Thursday it will expand its west Mobile
facility by more than 50 percent and will hire 50 new employees over the next several years.

Company officials announced they are investing $5.5 million to add 36,000 square-feet
to the current manufacturing operations and will purchase multiple adjacent buildings
and properties. Currently, the company employs 121 people.

Myer was formed in 2013 and serves the dredging and construction industries with steel fabrication and machining. Its facility is located just west of the Mobile Regional Airport.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories