Mobile firm expanding, adding jobs

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Myer Marine Services announced Thursday it will expand its west Mobile

facility by more than 50 percent and will hire 50 new employees over the next several years.

Company officials announced they are investing $5.5 million to add 36,000 square-feet

to the current manufacturing operations and will purchase multiple adjacent buildings

and properties. Currently, the company employs 121 people.

Myer was formed in 2013 and serves the dredging and construction industries with steel fabrication and machining. Its facility is located just west of the Mobile Regional Airport.