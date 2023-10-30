MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile firefighter Nik Robert has handmade 120 bowls for the annual “Art Soup” fundraiser.

The fundraiser will take place Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6-9 p.m. at Crown Hall by Bay Gourmet Catering, 853 Dauphin St., Suite A, in downtown Mobile.

The goal is to raise $50,000, or five months of food, for 2,600 families per month. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit The Love All Food Pantry at Central.

Giving back

Robert, who is also an insurance agent, said Art Soup is an opportunity for him to return the support he received when he was younger.

“We didn’t always have a lot when I was growing up, and (appreciated the help we received),” Robert said. “As I’ve gotten older and become more secure, the fact that I’m able to contribute to people who need a little help feels like I’ve come full circle.”

Each of Robert’s bowls includes a handwritten note that says, “Thank you for taking part in this event which means so much to me and those in need in our community. May your bowl serve you well. May it always be full. – Nik Robert” (Photo courtesy of Art Soup).

Robert began creating art bowls when he was taking Professor Tony Wright’s ceramics class as a student at the University of South Alabama. Wright’s class has been producing bowls for Art Soup since the event started more than two decades ago.

Since then, Robert has been committed to art and the Art Soup fundraiser.

“Times are tough for a lot of the people, so if you have the ability to help, help,” he said.

