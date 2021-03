MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- New details today about a woman charged with murder after shooting and killing her ex-husband. Andrea Smith shot and killed Kaleb Hamilton at a Mobile apartment complex last month. According to the victim's family, the couple were married and divorced but had gotten back together and had been living in a Mobile apartment complex for about the last year.

Prosecutors say the violence that fueled a bullet hole in a sliding glass door and ended with 29-year-old Kaleb Hamilton dead, started with a night of drinking on Saturday, February 6th. The state says Hamilton wanted to leave to go to a bar. The argument between Smith and Hamilton escalated with the victim threatening to beat Andrea Smith with a beer bottle.