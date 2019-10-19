Mobile firefighters team up with Make-A-Wish for 2020 calendar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile firefighters are teaming up with Make-A-Wish Alabama to make a calendar.
Make-A-Wish kids from South Alabama visited Mobile Fire-Rescue’s training facility Saturday for a photoshoot. The pictures will be featured on a 2020 calendar that will go on sale.
The calendars will be sold for $20 and 100% of the money made will be donated to Make-A-Wish Alabama.
“We have about 200 kiddos statewide that are waiting on their wish. Fundraisers like this help get those wishes taken care of and let them have their experience a little bit sooner,” said Erin Slay-Wilson, Make-A-Wish Alabama’s Communications Manager.
Organizers are still working to determine when the calendars will be done and ready for sale.
