MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile firefighters were called to a house fire on Burden Street Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with Mobile Fire Rescue Department.

The fire was called in at 5:35 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw heavy flames and thick smoke from the home. There were no residents inside the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without injury. Officials said this investigation is ongoing.