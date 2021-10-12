Mobile firefighters recognized for saving life of 1-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue recognized the efforts of six firefighters who saved the life of a 1-year-old girl.

On Aug. 29, Rescue 22 and Engine 22 were dispatched for a 1-year-old girl experiencing difficulty breathing. While on their way to the scene, the response was upgraded to a cardiac arrest. When units arrived, they found the girl unresponsive, pulseless and turning blue from a lack of oxygen.

The child was immediately taken to the rescue truck, where CPR continued, and she was rushed to the closest hospital emergency department. During transport, fire medics were able to get the girl’s heart to start beating.

While arriving at the hospital, the child began to breathe and let out a strong cry. The child was taken into the emergency department, stabilized, and prepped for additional transport to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, where she was given specialized care. Mobile Fire-Rescue says she has since been discharged from the hospital after a full recovery and is now back home with her family.

“Because of the prompt actions and appropriate interventions of responders (Rescue 22, Engine 22, Car 60), the 1-year old infant was given the best chance for a positive outcome… As such, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department proudly recognizes the responding personnel and present them with the Lifesaving Award. Job well done!” Mobile Fire-Rescue said in a Facebook post.







Rescue 22

Paramedic Driver Jennifer A. Nelson (left photo)

Paramedic Firefighter Dalton Emley (middle photo)

Engine 22 (right photo)

Captain Darrell W. Hennis

Fire Service Driver Terry L. Merrell

Firefighter Ben S. Jones

Firefighter Franklin K. Holbein