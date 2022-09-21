MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue put out a house fire that started Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Oliver Street after a fire broke out. “Heavy flame and thick, black smoke” overwhelmed the single-story home, according to a tweet from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but crews are still on scene. An investigation is pending, according to the tweet.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
