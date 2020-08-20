Mobile firefighter terminated over Black Lives Matter social media post to be reinstated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said a firefighter who was terminated over his critical posts about Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year will be reinstated by the Mobile County Personnel Board.

Two Mobile firefighters were terminated and one resigned in June because of controversial social media posts.

The firefighter will have a 30-day retroactive suspension and will undergo diversity and inclusion training.

The incident sparked a conversation about diversity and unity in the department and revisiting social media policies.

“That is a platform that the world sees, even if you take it down someone has a copy of it. It is tied to you and it can be tied to our department and our city,” said Mark Sealy, then chief of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

