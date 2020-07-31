Mobile Firefighter rescues child from rip current, named firefighter of the month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire Medic Alex Hillman was recognized as July’s Firefighter of the Month after he rushed to save a child who was being pulled from shore by a rip current.

According to a news release from Mobile Fire-Rescue, Hillman was vacationing in Destin, Florida, in June, when he was alerted to an 8-year-old being pulled from the shore by a rip current. The child’s father was present, but not physically able to rescue the child.

Hillman rushed into the water and swam about 50-75 yards in double-red flag conditions to the child. He was able to reach the child, and swam the child back towards shore.

Neither the swimmer nor Hillman were injured.

In the news release, Hillman was recognized as Firefighter of the Month for his actions: “Fire Medic Hillman, without duty to act, selflessly performed a successful rescue, preventing what might have surely been a tragedy on the water that day.”

FULL RELEASE FROM MOBILE FIRE-RESCUE:

Beginning his career with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department in June of 2008, Fire Medic Alex Hillman fully devoted himself to service and his career. For more than a decade, he has shown commitment to developing his skills as both a firefighter and a paramedic in order to better serve the citizens of Mobile. Hillman is currently assigned to Melton Fire Station (S Lafayette St.), protecting the midtown Mobile area.

While vacationing in Destin, Florida during the month of June, Fire Medic Mac Alex Hillman was alerted to an 8 year-old child swimmer in distress, being pulled away from the shore by a rip current. The child’s father was on site but not physically able to attempt a rescue.

Fire Medic Hillman, disregarding his own safety, rushed to the water and vigorously swam an estimated 50-75 yards, in double-red flag conditions. Hillman successfully made it out to the child in distress, where he, then, instructed the child to hold onto him as they made their way back toward dry land.

Hillman, with child in tow, fought his back out of the rip current, eventually swimming to the shore line. The rescue was successful with no physical injuries or harm sustained to the swimmer or rescuer.

Fire Medic Hillman, without duty to act, selflessly performed a success rescue, preventing what might have surely been a tragedy on the water that day.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department proudly recognizes Fire Medic Alex Hillman as the July Firefighter of the Month.

