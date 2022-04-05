MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department announced on Tuesday that Firefighter Daniel M. Carberry is the February 2022 Firefighter of the Month.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Carberry came across a significant motor vehicle accident on his way to work. This accident was at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Hillcrest Road which involved multiple vehicles, including a roll-over and an entrapment. Carberry quickly assessed the situation and provided care until MFRD personnel could arrive.

In a press release from the MFRD, FireMedic Marvin Rodriguez of Rescue six stated that Firefighter Carberry provided excellent care and “fit right in with the arriving rescue crews.” Carberry began his career with MFRD on September 11, 2021. Before working with MFRD, Carberry had already obtained his Advanced EMT license and multiple Alabama Fire College certifications. These certifications include, Firefighter I & II, Hazardous Materials Awareness & Operations, Fire Instructor I, Fire Officer I, Apparatus Operator Aerial, Pumper & Mobile Water Supply, Fire Investigator, and Live Fire Instructor.

The MFRD press release stated that, “The Firefighter of the Month award not only represents what Firefighter Carberry has accomplished in his career as a firefighter, but it also represents who he is as a person of quality character and integrity. Firefighter Carberry is a servant who is committed to the safety of our community.”