Mobile Fire-Rescue working West Mobile house fire

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a house fire on Julie Street Monday morning.

No word yet on if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories