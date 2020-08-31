UPDATE: Driftwood Drive fire under control, no injuries reported

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (7:11 p.m. 8/31/20): The house fire on Driftwood Drive is now under control. No injuries were reported.
Original story
Mobile Fire-Rescue crews are on scene of a residential fire in the 1500 block of Drivewood Drive. Smoke is visible from the roof of a single-story home.
This is a developing story.
