UPDATE: Driftwood Drive fire under control, no injuries reported

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (7:11 p.m. 8/31/20): The house fire on Driftwood Drive is now under control. No injuries were reported.

Original story

Mobile Fire-Rescue crews are on scene of a residential fire in the 1500 block of Drivewood Drive. Smoke is visible from the roof of a single-story home.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES