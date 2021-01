MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on Ann Street working to recover a man’s body after a fatal accident on a bridge crane at about 35 feet in the air.

MFRD says the man is about 20 years old. It happened at SPI/Mobile Pulley Works at 905 S. Ann St. Wednesday afternoon

WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.