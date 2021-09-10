Mobile Fire-Rescue wins $5.36 million grant for more firefighters

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department will get to hire 30 more firefighters thanks to a multi-million dollar grant award.

Staffing for Adequate Fire and emergency Response (SAFER) grants fund local fire departments to help them add new or keep trained “front line” firefighters. MFRD was awarded $5,360,000 to do exactly that.

Fire Chief Jeremy Lami expressed his gratitude in a news release.

“Words can’t express how excited and grateful we are for this grant,” Lami said. “Increasing staffing levels has been a priority, and I’m pleased to see progress. These 30 additional firefighters will have a direct impact on the safety of our responders and allow us to better serve the citizens of Mobile. Staffing is also a critical component of our ISO-1 rating, and the SAFER grant will help us strengthen our status as one of the top-rated Departments in the country.”

MFRD has added 57 “sworn positions” in the last four years, according to the release.

