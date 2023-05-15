MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue officials are investigating after an SUV and Firemedics Ambulance collides Monday morning. The crash happened at about 9 Monday morning near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and South Sage Avenue.

The Honda SUV had its bumper torn off in the crash. That part of the vehicle ended up in the median. The ambulance looked like it had been sideswiped by the other vehicle. First responders were still evaluating people when we arrived. It appears no one was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to MFRD for more information and are waiting to hear back.