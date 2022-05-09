MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the local Mobile Fire-Rescue stations took advantage of the wonderful weather in Mobile today by gardening. With temperatures reaching only 83 degrees with a 57% humidity level today was a perfect day for gardening.

MFR praised Station 19 on Facebook for taking advantage of the great weather and filling their empty flowerbed. MFR also thanked Total Green – Landscaping & Construction Cleaning for donating plants to be installed.

Station 19 crew gardening

Station 19 crew gardening

Station 19 crew gardening

Final product of the garden bed at Station 19

According to MFR, gardening the location made it start to feel more like home. If you wish to be more like Station 19 you couldn’t ask for a more perfect week than this. The rain chances increase as we get to the end of the week. For a full view of this week’s forecast click here.