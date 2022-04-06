MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that “appropriate action” has been taken against a captain with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department who was accused of sexual harassment in December 2021.

According to an email, officials are not releasing the action that was taken because personnel records are confidential. The email also said the case can be appealed.

The investigation, which was launched in January 2022, started after an MFRD firefighter said she was inappropriately touched by a captain.

The email concluded, “The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department upholds its standards of professionalism and follows the guidance of the City of Mobile Human Resources and Mobile County Personnel Board.”