Mobile Fire-Rescue selling special calendar for Make-A-Wish Alabama

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — What’s better than a firefighter calendar? A firefighter calendar for a good cause.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue department partnered with Make-A-Wish Alabama to create a 2020 calendar. MFRD worked hard to make sure 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Make-A-Wish to help make wishes come true across the state.

The calendars are $20 and features monthly photos of Mobile firefighters and Wish kids together, participating in firefighting action.

Where to buy the calendar:

Trending Stories