Mobile Fire-Rescue selling special calendar for Make-A-Wish Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — What’s better than a firefighter calendar? A firefighter calendar for a good cause.
The Mobile Fire-Rescue department partnered with Make-A-Wish Alabama to create a 2020 calendar. MFRD worked hard to make sure 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Make-A-Wish to help make wishes come true across the state.
The calendars are $20 and features monthly photos of Mobile firefighters and Wish kids together, participating in firefighting action.
Where to buy the calendar:
- Central Fire Station, 701 St. Francis St.
- MFRD Supply Division, 2851 Old Shell Rd.
- www.cityofmobile.org/fire/make-a-wish-calendar
