MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is searching for more recruits to fill vacancies they have within the department. They are encouraging quality candidates to sign up for the fire academy.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said they have 49 vacancies, which includes dispatchers.

38 Mobile Fire-Rescue recruits are learning the ropes to become part of the team.

“We’re giving these men and women the best equipment, the best training, and educational opportunities, promotional opportunities, to be as successful as they want to be,” said Tony McCarron, the Public Safety Recruiting Director with the City of Mobile.

The training takes place from 20 to 22 weeks. For 10 to 11 weeks, recruits will be in paramedic school, and the other 10 to 11 weeks will be spent at the fire academy.

“Anything from confined space, ladder operations, rescue operations, we even teach them how to go in and rescue one of our own which is extremely difficult,” said McCarron.

The city and Mobile Fire-Rescue are working to increase the starting pay for their officers. As of now, they’re able to offer those with a high school degree or GED, who have also graduated from the academy $43,000 a year, and city officials believe that will increase in October.

“Once you get assigned out to the real world as we call it, out onto an engine, or a truck company, or a rescue company, you’re working 10 days a month, and off 20 days a month, which is one of the huge benefits we have with Mobile Fire-Rescue is, that you have an opportunity on those 20 days off a month to go back to school, to further your degree, which gives you more money,” said McCarron.

Mobile Fire-Rescue pays for 50% of their recruits’ college tuition as well as 100% of paramedic school.

“We’re one of only a handful of fire departments across the entire United States that is ISO one rated. If you want to be part of the best team in the southeast. It’s exciting, it’s a lot of adrenaline, and you get to help people on their absolute worst day,” said McCarron.

The next academy is slated for September of this year, they’re looking to fill 40 spots for that class. You can call or text 251-554-2298 for more information, or visit their website.