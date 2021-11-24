Mobile Fire-Rescue says vacant house fire was intentionally set

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says a vacant house on Hemley Avenue was intentionally set on fire on Thanksgiving eve.

At about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, crews were dispatched to 162 Hemley Ave. for reports of a vacant house on fire in the area. When crews arrived, the flames and thick black smoke were billowing from the rear of the single-story, wood-framed structure.

Additional firefighters were dispatched to the scene about 20 minutes later. Search and rescue crews swept through the home and confirmed no one was trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 21 minutes. No firefighters were injured.

About a quarter of the house was destroyed, resulting in an estimated $15,000 in damage, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Investigators say the fire had been set intentionally. The investigation is ongoing.