MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded this morning to the Retirment Systems of Alabama Battle House Tower, also known as the RSA tower downtown Mobile.

The fire was small according to MFRD located within an IT room on the twentieth floor. MFRD says the tower was partially evacuated and that the fire was extinguished by the building suppression system.

The fire occurred five levels under the highest floor on the RSA building which happens to be twenty-five floors. The RSA building is known to be the largest building in the downtown Mobile skyline.

MFRD reports that there are no injuries or further incidents linked to this fire.