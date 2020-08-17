Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to residential fire on Pinecliff Court N.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a residential fire on Pinecliff Court North at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

There was smoke visible from a one story house. There is no further information at this time.

