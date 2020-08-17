Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to residential fire on Pinecliff Court N.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a residential fire on Pinecliff Court North at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
There was smoke visible from a one story house. There is no further information at this time.
WKRG News 5 will inform you when more information becomes available.
LATEST STORIES
- Chicago prosecutor finishes investigation of Jussie Smollett case
- Virginia state senator charged with 2 felonies for incident at destruction of Confederate monument
- “Panda Watch” begins at Washington’s National Zoo
- UNC-Chapel Hill makes all undergrad classes remote after 135 COVID cases in first week
- St. Paul’s offensive lineman Lucas Taylor commits to LSU