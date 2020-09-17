Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to more than 220 disaster-related incidents in 12 hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to 221 disaster-related incidents from 11 p.m. Tuesday night to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“Fire Chief Lami and the rest our MFRD Family could not be more proud of the phenomenal job that MFRD personnel performed throughout Hurricane Sally. From our dispatchers and communications teams to our support staff and our firefighters/paramedics/rescue specialists in the field, fighting to protect the lives and property of our citizens,” Mobile Fire-Rescue posted on Facebook Wednesday.

“It was a wild night/morning, as Hurricane Sally tore through our region. We hope that you all are well and safe, Mobile. We pray that your communities suffered minimal-to-no damage. If your homes or neighborhoods are heavily damaged, then let’s work together to rebuild our communities,” the Facebook post continues to state.











