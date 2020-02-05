UPDATE: No one hurt in early morning house fire in Mobile

UPDATE: (5:15 a.m.) — Everyone inside the home made it out safely. The homeowner says her family’s lives were saved by the home’s smoke alarm. The fire is now contained.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are working an early morning fire on Persimmon Street. The initial call came in just before 4:45 a.m. We are working on getting more information this morning.

