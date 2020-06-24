MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Washington Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic of the home.
It happened around 1:10 p.m. MFRD says no one was in the home at the time. No one was injured.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hardin-Simmons University investigating student’s ‘unacceptable’ social media post
- Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Washington Avenue
- Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in southern Sierra Nevada about 160 miles north of Los Angeles
- Part of Royal Street in downtown Mobile closed Thursday
- Tracking the Tropics: How do hurricanes form?