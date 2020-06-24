Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Washington Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Washington Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic of the home.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. MFRD says no one was in the home at the time. No one was injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

