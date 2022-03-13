MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed that they are responding to a house fire on Union Avenue Sunday morning.

The call to the Fire Department came in at around 11:30 a.m. and firefighters are currently on the scene. Smoke can be seen from more than a mile away.

There is no information at this time regarding how the fire started and MFRD has not confirmed if there are injuries. Neighbors say that everyone got out of the house unhurt.

WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.