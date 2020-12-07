Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Lucile Street

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on Lucile Street.

When firefighters arrived at about 2:30 p.m., smoke and flames were visible from the single-story house.

This is a developing scene.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories