Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Lucile Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on Lucile Street.
When firefighters arrived at about 2:30 p.m., smoke and flames were visible from the single-story house.
This is a developing scene.
