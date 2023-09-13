MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department said their firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Knollwood Drive.

Firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Knollwood Drive around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived at the home, firefighters saw a single-story house with heavy smoke showing from the front and flames at the rear of the home.

“Personnel immediately deployed hand lines for an interior attack, bringing the fire under control,” said MFRD officials.

The home has “heavy damage” to the inside, the items in the home and the roof. The fire is under investigation.

Nobody was inside the home, and no injuries were reported on the scene.