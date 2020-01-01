MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —
UPDATE (10:05 p.m.) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says Gorgas Street Fire is “under control.” A primary search of the property is “all clear.”
Crews continue to mitigate the scene and prepare for overhaul, according to MFRD.
ORIGINAL STORY: Mobile Fire-Rescue crews are on scene of a house fire on Gorgas Street Tuesday evening.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says units are on scene of a fully-involved residential fire in the 800 block of Gorgas Street.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Group clears private riverfront land to build border wall in South Texas
- Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Gorgas Street
- Auburn football team to honor Pat Sullivan with special helmet during Outback Bowl
- Troopers arrest two for human trafficking in Escambia County, FL
- Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Pensacola crash