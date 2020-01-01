Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Gorgas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (10:05 p.m.) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says Gorgas Street Fire is “under control.” A primary search of the property is “all clear.”

Crews continue to mitigate the scene and prepare for overhaul, according to MFRD.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mobile Fire-Rescue crews are on scene of a house fire on Gorgas Street Tuesday evening.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says units are on scene of a fully-involved residential fire in the 800 block of Gorgas Street.

This is a developing story.

