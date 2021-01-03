Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to fire on Brandy Run Rd

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is currently responding to a fire on Brandy Run Road South.

Heavy smoke is visible and there are no reports if anyone was inside or if anyone was injured.

