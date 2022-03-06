MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene of a fire at the State Docks Sunday afternoon.

The fire was near Lea Diving, which is located near the Alabama State Docks Railroad. It appeared firefighters were attempting to put out a trash and brush fire.

Fire is always concerning in the weather conditions we are currently seeing. Because the area has been dry, the Alabama Forestry Commission is concerned. Any small blaze can escalate very quickly. High winds and dry conditions can quickly turn into an inferno.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

According to WKRG News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth, the Gulf Coast is experiencing drought conditions but this coming week will bring possible storms, which will help to alleviate the drought conditions.