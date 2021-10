MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at Rodgers BBQ on St. Stephens Road.

The fire was caused by grease in the smoker.

When MFRD arrived they saw flames coming from the smoker. The fire was put out quickly. No one was hurt.

The restaurant sits where major roadways converge in north Mobile causing some traffic delays and blockages in the area.