MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department were called to a house fire on Clear Creek Drive early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

Just before 5 a.m., a deputy with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office contacted MFRD requesting “fire suppression response” for a home on the 2200 block of Clear Creek Drive. The deputy told firefighters the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived and were able to provide support. They confirmed that there were no residents inside the home at the time. The post said MFRD investigators had begun their investigation into the incident.