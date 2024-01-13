MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There were reports of a fire at Mobile Infirmary this morning. First responders were called to the hospital at about 3:45 this Saturday. Multiple fire trucks were outside of the hospital.

At least two crews were called–and one group appeared to be leaving when we arrived. It’s not clear what happened or if anyone was hurt. Crews were seen on the left side of the main building and in front of Mobile Infirmary.

We have reached out to Mobile Fire Rescue and several spokespeople for Mobile Infirmary. A hospital representative acknowledged our request and said they are working on a formal statement. As we get more information we will update this story.