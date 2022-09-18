Mobile Firefighters were called to the report of a brush fire at around 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Firefighters were called to the report of a brush fire at around 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Crews were sent to put out a blaze near the intersection of Chinquapin and Monday Streets, a few blocks north of Mobile’s downtown and near the city’s industrial corridor. From what WKRG could see, the blaze appears to be coming from a dump site that caught fire. At least two trucks were called to put out the brush fire.

There is no word on how much was damaged or if anyone was hurt. We don’t know what may have caused it. WKRG has reached out to Mobile Fire-Rescue for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.