MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both teams that are set to compete in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday visited the children at the USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital earlier this morning. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Miami RedHawks both explained how important it is to them to be there for the children and light up their day.

Linebacker for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Jacques Boudreaux, explained how it felt to see the children’s faces lit up when he walked in the room. “Football players and people in athletics they mean a lot and sometimes those are the kids hero’s. Hopefully we can make a great impact on the children and hopefully be some of their hero’s and brighten their day up.”