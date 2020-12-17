Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to ‘big fire’ in midtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of what they described as a “big fire” at a house on Julia Street. When crews arrived at about 1:47 p.m. Thursday, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the two-story home.
