Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to ‘big fire’ in midtown

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of what they described as a “big fire” at a house on Julia Street. When crews arrived at about 1:47 p.m. Thursday, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the two-story home.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories