UPDATE (12:02 p.m.): We now have more information about a fire at Yester Oaks Apartments from Saturday. According to officials, firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 7:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a two-story apartment structure with smoke visible from the second floor.

A 2nd-alarm response was called to the apartments at 7:54 p.m. All of the apartment units were evacuated as firefighters cut holes through the roof to allow toxins and smoke to be released. This allowed firefighters to find the fire throughout the walls and attic. By 9 p.m. the fire was under control.

Officials said two units were directly impacted by smoke, flames, and water damage. Many families have been removed from the building. No one was hurt or injured and officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department said their crews responded to an apartment fire off Airport Boulevard Saturday night.

Officials said Mobile Fire Rescue units were called to Yester Oaks Apartments for an apartment fire. According to a tweet from the department, there was heavy smoke as a result.

The tweet was posted at 8:12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. WKRG is working to gather more information and will update this article when able.