Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to 113 calls during Hurricane Zeta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gave an update on the city of Mobile the day after Hurricane Zeta hit.

Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., and overnight, Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to 113 service calls, including five high water rescues and four structural fires. Thursday morning, an initial survey of the city showed at least 65 downed trees, including nine with electrical hazards. City crews along with Alabama Power Company mobilized to start clearing debris left by the storm. A real-time map of downed trees and other Zeta-related incidents throughout the city is available here.

Currently, the Mobile Police Department has officers manning more than 30 intersections throughout the city that were left without power because of the storm.

A curfew has been issued for the city until 8 a.m. Friday morning, as crews work to restore power at intersections and remove downed trees. Stimpson said he is hopeful the curfew will only be in place Thursday night into Friday morning, but that depends on the restoration of power within intersections.

Stimpson said the city is working to get back to its normal trash pickup schedule as quickly as possible so citizens will know when to expect their trash to be removed. Once again, citizens are encouraged to get their Zeta debris to the curb in separate piles of vegetation and construction debris as quickly as possible. The city of Mobile’s goal is to have debris cleared by Thanksgiving.

LATEST STORIES