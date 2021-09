MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Joseph Ryan Carter, 35, for the murder of Joe Nathan Thomas along I-65 in 2016. Carter was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on June 18, 2020.

On Nov. 10, 2016, Carter, along with Thomas and one other person, planned a trip to a casino in Biloxi, Miss. Investigators say at some point, Carter became agitated and upset when the trio stopped at a gas station, and he pulled out a gun. After Thomas urged Carter to calm down, Carter put the gun away and the trip continued.