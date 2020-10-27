Mobile Fire-Rescue confirm one deceased after multiple vehicle collision on I-10

UPDATE (3:16 PM) — MFRD confirms one is deceased following the accident on I-10.

Three others were extricated with varying injuries. Two of those three were transported by MFRD, while Lifeguard transported the other.

You are asked to be careful if traveling in the area.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue and other emergency vehicles are responding to a multiple vehicle collision on I-10 EB.

Multiple vehicle collision on I-10 EB between Rangeline Rd & Hw 90. Several emergency vehicle responding to area. Avoid this area and find an alternate route. #HeavyDelays — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) October 27, 2020

The following images are from a WKRG News 5 viewer:

