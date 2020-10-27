Mobile Fire-Rescue confirm one deceased after multiple vehicle collision on I-10

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (3:16 PM) — MFRD confirms one is deceased following the accident on I-10.

Three others were extricated with varying injuries. Two of those three were transported by MFRD, while Lifeguard transported the other.

You are asked to be careful if traveling in the area.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue and other emergency vehicles are responding to a multiple vehicle collision on I-10 EB.

The following images are from a WKRG News 5 viewer:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories