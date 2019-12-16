Mobile Fire-Rescue releases holiday safety tips

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has holiday safety tips as we enter the winter months.
PLACING THE TREE
- Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base of the trunk.
- Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights.
- Make sure the tree
is notblocking an exit.
- Add water to the
tree stand. Be sure to add water daily.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS
- Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
- Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
- Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
- Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect.
- Keep decorations away from windows and doors
HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING
- Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.
- Keep children and pets away from
litcandles.
- Blow out lit candles when you go to bed or leave the home.
- Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.
- Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
- Never operate a
motor vehiclewhen under the influence of alcohol.
“As you deck the halls this holiday season, be ﬁre smart. A small fire that spreads to a Christmas tree can grow large very quickly. “MFRD- press release
