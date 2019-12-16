Mobile Fire-Rescue releases holiday safety tips

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has holiday safety tips as we enter the winter months.

PLACING THE TREE

  • Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base of the trunk.
  • Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights.
  • Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.
  • Add water to the tree stand. Be sure to add water daily. 

HOLIDAY DECORATIONS

  • Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
  • Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
  • Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
  • Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect.
  • Keep decorations away from windows and doors

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

  • Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.
  • Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
  • Blow out lit candles when you go to bed or leave the home.
  • Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.
  • Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
  • Never operate a motor vehicle when under the influence of alcohol.

“As you deck the halls this holiday season, be ﬁre smart. A small fire that spreads to a Christmas tree can grow large very quickly. “

MFRD- press release

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories