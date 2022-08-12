MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week WKRG got an inside look at the training Mobile firefighter recruits go through, before they hit the streets for real emergencies. This was a chance for us to observe how firefighters respond to various incidents and learn how to report on them safely.

The training is a 20-week course that includes numerous walkthrough scenarios and debriefing sessions to help prepare the recruits for the encounters they may face in the field, while trying to keep our community safe.

Before recruits can join the force, they must successfully complete the EMT and firefighter portions of their training.

The main goal of the academy is to provide them with action-based responses to worse-case scenario situations before they are officially apart of the first-responder team.

Mobile native and firefighter recruit, Jamad Smith, says being a firefighter was always a childhood dream of his, but it took a lot of commitment and discipline to get to this point.

“I really look forward to just getting out in the community and just serving people, making a difference everyday,” said Smith.

Mobile Fire Rescue showed us the safety tools needed when covering fire-related scenes, including understanding the dos and don’ts of how to approach potentially dangerous areas and receiving a first-hand look at a part of the recruits’ process as they underwent their rigorous training.

Captain Jermaine Goosby said getting the recruits to understand the reality of the job is the most challenging part but so far, they’ve adjusted.

“A lot of times they don’t know, until they find out,” said Goosby. “It’s good seeing them respond as well as they are so we test them to the best they can, push them and stretch them and they always respond very well, this class has anyways.”

About 35 recruits including certified firefighters and licensed EMTs will graduate from the training August 26th to join the first responder force.