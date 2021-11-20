Mobile Fire Rescue receives $1.9 million training facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire Department (MFRD) held a ceremony Nov. 18 to commemorate their new training center.
The $1.9 million training facility includes:
- Locker rooms
- A testing facility
- Firefighter gear storage
- An on-site emergency vehicle operator course
The MFRD also received upgrades to their classrooms and urban search and rescue training props.
The training center is the first step of a Master Plan to revitalize the MFRD’s training capabilities, according to a Facebook post from the MFRD.
The plan is expected to be completed in one year, according to the post.