Mobile Fire Rescue receives $1.9 million training facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire Department (MFRD) held a ceremony Nov. 18 to commemorate their new training center.

The $1.9 million training facility includes:

Locker rooms

A testing facility

Firefighter gear storage

An on-site emergency vehicle operator course

The MFRD also received upgrades to their classrooms and urban search and rescue training props.

The training center is the first step of a Master Plan to revitalize the MFRD’s training capabilities, according to a Facebook post from the MFRD.

The plan is expected to be completed in one year, according to the post.