MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has released its official numbers for 2022. According to the annual report, MFRD received 38,024 calls last year.

The 38,024 calls break down as follows:

24,982 – Rescue & Emergency Medical Service Incident

4,725 – Good Intent Call

4,150 – Service Call

2,254 – False Alarm & False Call

1,261 – Fire

531 – Hazardous Condition (No Fire)

74 – Special Incident Type

63,922 rescue and service vehicles responded to calls during the year. MFRD had 472 sworn personnel members and 32 non-sworn personnel.

When compared to 2020, MFRD responded to 2,751 more calls in 2022. The department had 419 sworn personnel in 2020.