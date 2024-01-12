MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department put out a house fire on Westhaven Drive on Friday night, a spokesperson confirmed with News 5.

MFRD units were dispatched to a reported house fire on the 5900 block of Westhaven Drive around 8:25 p.m. Friday.

When units arrived, they found fire visible from the roof of a single-story masonry structure.

According to MFRD, firefighters made an offensive attack to put out the fire, and search crews went inside to ensure no one was inside.

Nobody was inside the home, but the search crews rescued two pets.

As of 9:09 p.m., crews were still on the scene to extinguish any remaining hotspots.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.