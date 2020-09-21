Mobile Fire-Rescue puts out fire at home on Navco Road

MOBILE, Al. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue has put out an early morning fire at a home on Navco Road.

According to MFRD spokesman Steven Millhouse, firefighters were called to a fire at 1454 Navco Road at 6:56 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw thick smoke and heavy flames at the rear of the single story home.

No one was inside the home when the fire started.

An investigation into what caused the blaze is currently underway.

