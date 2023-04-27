MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department was presented with the 2022 “Get Alarmed!” award Thursday. The State of Alabama Fire College hands out the award to the department who installs the most residential smoke alarms in a single year.

MFRD led all departments in Alabama with 1,357 fully-functioning smoke alarms installed in 2022, according to the release.

The statewide smoke alarm installation program is a partnership between InTouch LLC, the Fire College, and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Since the inception of the smoke alarm program in 2017, MFRD has installed and distributed more than 10,000 smoke alarms in roughly 3,071 homes across Mobile.

“Three and every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in home with no smoke alarms (41%) and no working smoke alarms (16%),” reads the release.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department remains dedicated to proactively preventing fire-related injuries and loss of property and life through community outreach programs, pre-incident business surveys, public education, local and state partnerships, fire & life safety demonstrations, and more. Through its Community Risk Reduction Division, MFRD has held 9 smoke alarm blitz campaigns throughout the City of Mobile, canvassing neighborhoods, distributing and installing smoke detectors where needed. City of Mobile

To request a smoke alarm installation, visit www.cityofmobile.org/fire or call (251) 208-5555. You must be a resident in the City of Mobile to have smoke alarms installed.