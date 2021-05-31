Mobile Fire-Rescue, Police search for Walmart arson suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The three fire calls to two Mobile-area Walmart’s last week are still under investigation, as police and fire officials look for those responsible.

The Walmart on Rangeline Road is closed since Saturday, barriers are blocking most of the entrances to the parking lot.

“That’s kind of a strange thing to do, to a Walmart you know? Just to set it on fire,” said John-David Burkart, who was shopping at the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road.

Three separate calls at two different Walmart stores in the span of less than 36 hours.

“It was surprising, it’s crazy how people do something like that,” said Maurice, who was shopping at the I-65 Service Road Walmart.

The first fire happened Thursday afternoon. Mobile Fire-Rescue says a man walked through the Walmart on the East I-65 Service Road, and used lighter fluid to start little fires in the store.

Suspect in Thursday’s Walmart fire, courtesy: Mobile Police

“It’s extremely dangerous, I don’t know why they would be doing it,” said Marquerite Dillon, who was shopping at the I-65 Service Road Walmart.

Crews were called back to that Walmart on the I-65 Service Road Friday night, for reports of a second fire. It’s unclear if there was actually a fire there.

Shoppers Monday afternoon say they couldn’t tell a fire happened inside. “I didn’t notice anything different, but I see that they’ve got the other Walmart closed down there,” said Maurice.

The Walmart on Rangeline Road was turning customers away Monday afternoon, after a fire inside Friday.



Pictures of the fire inside the Rangeline Road Walmart

Fire investigators believe the fire was started by an accelerant. Over the weekend, Mobile police shared pictures of three suspects in the fires.







Fire officials confirm the fire at the Rangeline Road Walmart is connected to Thursday’s fire at the I-65 Service Road Walmart. No arrests have been made.

“It doesn’t make any sense. They got a bad thing against Walmart,” asked Dillon.

No one was hurt in any of the fires. It is unclear when the Walmart on Rangeline Road will reopen.

Walmart released this statement about the fires and status of the store reopening:

“We’re grateful no customers or associates were hurt as a result of isolated fires in separate Mobile stores. We appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and law enforcement and are assisting them as they investigate. We will continue to provide store status updates for the community on local Facebook pages.” Walmart

If you know anything about the fires, contact Mobile Fire-Rescue.